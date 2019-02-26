Japan has much at stake in Hanoi summit

By Chen Yang Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/26 17:48:41

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT



In the run-up to the Hanoi summit, which starts Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on February 20. The two leaders agreed to cooperate in addressing issues linked to



On February 21, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and reaffirmed a shared commitment to the "final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea, the White House said.



With situation on the



Since Trump took office in 2017, his diplomatic achievements have been modest. With US presidential election set for 2020, Trump is eager for a breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue to spruce up his achievements in international politics.



However, given the attitude of the Japanese government and public opinion, it seems Tokyo is not keen on a quick fix for the nuclear issue. Trump's eagerness to make progress may lead to relaxing sanctions against North Korea, hence a worse-than-expected result for Japan.



For example, at the second Kim-Trump summit, Pyongyang may announce abolishing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that directly threaten Washington in exchange for an end to US sanctions.



For Tokyo, this may not be enough to ensure its own security as missiles directly threatening Japan will still exist. Tokyo would want US to force Pyongyang to abandon all missiles. In this way, if a Japan-North Korea summit takes place in the future, Tokyo can possibly obtain North Korea's security commitment at a lesser cost.



On the other hand, if North Korea makes concession only to Washington, Japan may need to pay more to make a bargain. It shouldn't surprise if Trump leaves his trusted ally in the lurch after getting what he wants from Pyongyang.



In addition to the nuclear issue, two other details can be seen emerging from the call between Abe and Trump: First, Trump is not concerned about the current downturn in Japan-South Korea relations and has no intention of mediation. Second, before the second Kim-Trump summit takes place, Abe intends to highlight the intimacy with Trump and the special Japan-US relationship.



In terms of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, Washington needs the assistance of Tokyo and Seoul - its two important allies in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to the call with Abe, Trump had a conversation with South Korean President



However, Trump has not made statements, such as promoting US-Japan-South Korea relations, in both calls, which suggests that he is indifferent to Japan-South Korea ties.



Spats between Japan and South Korea are nothing new. It happened during former US presidents George Bush and Barack Obama's tenures. The US used to intervene in Japan-Korea ties by stressing containment against North Korea and China.



But so far, Trump has not taken any step to support US-Japan-South Korea collaboration. It seems that Trump's attention on the two allies is limited.



Besides, Abe invited Trump to visit Japan on May 26 as the most high-profile national guest. Trump is expected to become the first foreign leader to meet Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito after he succeeds his father as emperor of Japan on May 1. In addition, Japan will hold the



Hyping up Trump's planned visits is being boastful. Trump's visit to Japan in May is indeed a special trip, but the one in June is meant for the gathering of world leaders.



To sum up, no matter how boastful Japan is about Trump's visits, it by no means suggests an unprecedented Japan-US relationship. After all, whether Trump will attend the G20 in Japan is not yet confirmed.



The author is an editor at the Global Times and a Japan watcher. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn









