Besides economic interests, what is drawing India and South Korea closer?

By Zhao Gancheng Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/26 17:48:42





South Korea is one of the largest sources of investment for India. Seoul is drawn to the Indian market in sectors such as infrastructure, shipbuilding and manufacturing.



Previously, India had no geopolitical interest in Northeast Asia. But the Modi administration has been accelerating the pace of the Look East Policy and upgraded it to the Act East Policy, which is mainly directed at China, Japan and South Korea. In recent years, engagements between Seoul and New Delhi have increased. Amid geopolitical changes, South Korea has begun to pursue more strategic independence and believes that India will be one of the major players in the geopolitical landscape of Asia in the near future.



India now regards the Act East Policy as an important policy to fulfill its dream to become a major global power. Thus, after assuming office, the Modi administration has been focusing its economy on East Asia, looking forward to investment from South Korea and Japan. Due to the change in Chinese investment climate, such as the rise in labor costs, a number of multinational corporations from South Korea and Japan have shifted their investment orientation.



Seoul also hopes to sell arms to New Delhi. South Korea is known for its production of submarines. But it has not made much progress in arms sales. Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that "India has been the largest arms importer since 1950." South Korea may be interested in weapons trade with India.



In terms of geopolitics, South Korea has played an active role in recent years. After US President Donald Trump took office, Seoul may be worried that Washington would withdraw from Asia so as to pursue "America First." Therefore, South Korea wants to seek a more influential role in geopolitics on the basis of strategic independence. Moreover, tensions between South Korea and Japan are hard to be addressed in the short term. This is another reason for Seoul to move closer to New Delhi.



In an article in The Times of India published on February 20, Moon said, "An Asian era will surely come, and our two countries [India and South Korea] will stand at its center." According to Indian media outlet News Services Division, Modi said that the special strategic partnership between New Delhi and Seoul is vital not only for India but also for the world.



The views of Moon and Modi are not surprising. In terms of Asian geopolitics, China is playing the leading role. Both India and South Korea still lag in many fields. The US may reduce its presence in the region. In this context, China's neighboring countries, including India and South Korea, are hoping to seek a geopolitical balance.



The author is a research fellow at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn





The growing bonhomie between India and South Korea apparent during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Northeast Asian country is mainly driven by economic interests. Modi wrapped up his visit, his second to the country as prime minister, on February 22. In July 2018, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had visited India. What Modi said before leaving South Korea underscored the closeness in their ties, "We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership."South Korea is one of the largest sources of investment for India. Seoul is drawn to the Indian market in sectors such as infrastructure, shipbuilding and manufacturing.Previously, India had no geopolitical interest in Northeast Asia. But the Modi administration has been accelerating the pace of the Look East Policy and upgraded it to the Act East Policy, which is mainly directed at China, Japan and South Korea. In recent years, engagements between Seoul and New Delhi have increased. Amid geopolitical changes, South Korea has begun to pursue more strategic independence and believes that India will be one of the major players in the geopolitical landscape of Asia in the near future.India now regards the Act East Policy as an important policy to fulfill its dream to become a major global power. Thus, after assuming office, the Modi administration has been focusing its economy on East Asia, looking forward to investment from South Korea and Japan. Due to the change in Chinese investment climate, such as the rise in labor costs, a number of multinational corporations from South Korea and Japan have shifted their investment orientation.Seoul also hopes to sell arms to New Delhi. South Korea is known for its production of submarines. But it has not made much progress in arms sales. Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that "India has been the largest arms importer since 1950." South Korea may be interested in weapons trade with India.In terms of geopolitics, South Korea has played an active role in recent years. After US President Donald Trump took office, Seoul may be worried that Washington would withdraw from Asia so as to pursue "America First." Therefore, South Korea wants to seek a more influential role in geopolitics on the basis of strategic independence. Moreover, tensions between South Korea and Japan are hard to be addressed in the short term. This is another reason for Seoul to move closer to New Delhi.In an article in The Times of India published on February 20, Moon said, "An Asian era will surely come, and our two countries [India and South Korea] will stand at its center." According to Indian media outlet News Services Division, Modi said that the special strategic partnership between New Delhi and Seoul is vital not only for India but also for the world.The views of Moon and Modi are not surprising. In terms of Asian geopolitics, China is playing the leading role. Both India and South Korea still lag in many fields. The US may reduce its presence in the region. In this context, China's neighboring countries, including India and South Korea, are hoping to seek a geopolitical balance.The author is a research fellow at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn