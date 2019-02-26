Sea turtle not stuck, just relaxing

An accidentally-caught green turtle is released to the sea Photo: Xinhua

A woman, who visited an aquatic park three times over the last five years, noticed a large sea turtle was always leaning its belly against the glass of its aquarium in exactly the same spot.In a social media post on Saturday, she wondered if the green sea turtle at the Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, Liaoning Province was actually stuck to the glass and was in some kind of danger. Her post was forwarded thousands of times and a staff member at the aquarium replied with an explanation. Green sea turtles often seek a favorite spot to rest and relax, and rarely change "homes" unless some threat occurs, said the post from the aquarium.Green sea turtles can weigh as much as 160 kilograms and migrate great distances in the world's tropical seas. They can hold their breath underwater for hours and are considered an endangered species.The employee said the green sea turtle is a protected species in China, and the aquarium takes great care of its animals. The turtle just happened to be in its favorite spot each time the woman visited.Global Times