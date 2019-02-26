Employees can just phone in 'well' to get their monthly 'mood' day off
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/26 17:57:19
Stressful young staff work overtime in the office. Photo: VCG
Employees of an East China company are enjoying a paid "mood" day off which they can take whenever they just don't feel like getting up and hauling themselves to work.
A cultural tourism company in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province is offering a day off each month to employees who just can't face going to office on a particular day. They're not even required to give a reason, the head of the company's workers union Chen Qingcheng, told Nanjing-based newspaper Xiandai Kuaibao.
The workers no longer do have to fake the sniffles to skip work, they can just phone in well and they won't have their pay docked.
Some people use their bonus day off to care for an ill family member or deal with other personal affairs, Chen said.
The company already had a tradition of spontaneously offering breaks to employees when a team leader found someone looked tired or upset, said Chen.
Many jealous Net users wondered whether the company is recruiting because they wanted to join the team.
"I definitely need to push this news to my boss!" said one Sina Weibo user.
The break has improved employees' morale and loyalty, the newspaper reported.