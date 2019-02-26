Huawei debate should be fact-based, not politicized: Chinese FM

Guo Ping, rotating chairman of Huawei, speaks at a sideline event of MWC in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Courtesy of Huawei

Attendees check out the latest uses empowered by 5G networks at Huawei's exhibition hall at MWC. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

The Chinese Foreign Ministry praised on Tuesday the recent comments by the head of Vodafone, a major carrier in Europe, and said these comments on the recent Huawei debate are rational and a step toward global collaboration in the 5G era."I noticed the recent reports about comments made by Vodafone's CEO…and his call for the US to hand over evidence on Huawei is a key point," Lu Kang, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, told a press briefing on Tuesday in Beijing.The US government needs to share any evidence it has about Huawei with European authorities so they can take a common view about whether to use the Chinese company's technology in their networks, Reuters reported on Monday, citing Nick Read, chief executive of Vodafone.He told reporters at the ongoing Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, that a blanket ban on Huawei from the build-out of the next generation of wireless technology will delay the deployment of networks in Europe for probably two years, according to Reuters.Companies and consumers should make their own choices based on their interests, and the assessment of security risks, as the head of Vodafone said, should be fact-based, not rumor-based, Lu noted."5G is a product of global cooperation, and a joint innovation result of the international community," Lu said, adding that the industry should insist on an open and fair business environment.Huawei's senior executives have repeatedly denied US accusations that the company's products pose a security threat to other countries.Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping called on Tuesday for third-party network security certification to tackle the cyber security issue. Guo made the comments during a sideline event of the MWC."The industry and the government need to cooperate and adopt unified network security standards to ensure the value of innovation," he said, noting that the Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme is a good practice, which should be expanded to the world."Huawei has never, and will not, install backdoors in the future. It will never allow others to do this on our equipment," he said."The irony is that the US Cloud Act allows its government agencies to obtain data across borders."