Harden’s streak ends at 32

James Harden of the Houston Rockets shoots against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in Houston. Photo: VCG

James Harden missed all 10 three-pointers he attempted, snapping his 32-game streak with at least 30 points as the Houston Rockets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-111 on Monday.Harden finished with 28 points after missing Saturday's victory over the Golden State Warriors with a neck injury. He said at practice earlier Monday that he was still bothered by the neck problem. His run of games with 30 or more points was the second-longest in league history behind a 65-game streak by Wilt Chamberlain.Harden last finished shy of 30 points on December 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers when he tallied 29. During the streak, he scored 50 or more points four times, including a career-high 61 in a win over the New York Knicks on January 23.Harden said he had no false ideas about catching Chamberlain."It was cool but I knew I wasn't going to get to No.1," Harden said .Harden, who was fined $25,000 on Saturday for criticizing the referees after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, has missed just four games this season.Chris Paul added 20 points, and Eric Gordon hit four three-pointers for 16 points.The Rockets had to overcome a ­career-high eight three-­pointers from Hawks rookie Trae Young, who finished with 36 points.Elsewhere, Mike Conley hit some clutch free throws in the final minute and finished with 30 points as the Memphis Grizzlies added to the ­Lakers' woes this season with a 110-105 victory.LeBron James had a triple-double and made history despite shooting just eight of 23 from the field.James, who had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, became the first ­player in the NBA to rank in the top 10 in both the NBA's all-time assists and scoring lists.Already ranked No.5 in all-time points coming into Monday's game against the Grizzlies, the superstar ­entered into a class of his own by recording his 8,525th career assist to surpass Andrew Miller and move into No.10 in all-time assists.James' milestone assist came in the first quarter when he fed Kyle Kuzma for a layup to give the Lakers a 15-14 lead.Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 32 points, and Kuzma finished with 22 as Los Angeles dropped its fourth game in the last five and fell to 29-31 on the season.