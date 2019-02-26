Kepa fined, apologizes for League Cup final mutiny

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been fined a week's wages by the club after defying manager Maurizio Sarri and refusing to be substituted during the League Cup final on Sunday.



"Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation," Kepa said in a statement on Chelsea's website.



The club simultaneously published a statement from Sarri in which the manager said the pair had spoken following the row, which occurred in extra time of the match which Manchester City won on penalties.



"He has apologized to me, his teammates and the club," said Sarri.



"It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed."



Sarri, who reacted furiously when Kepa refused to be substituted after needing treatment in the closing stages, said the incident had been a "misunderstanding."



Kepa, the club's record 71 million pound signing from Athletic Bilbao, refused to leave the field to be replaced by Willy Caballero. Sarri then stormed off down the tunnel in anger before returning.



Sarri is under increasing pressure with Chelsea losing four of their past seven games in a run that has seen them drop to sixth in the Premier League, crash out of the FA Cup and lose the League Cup final.



There is little time for Sarri and his team to regroup with third-placed London rivals Tottenham Hotspur visiting Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the Premier League.





