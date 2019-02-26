N.Korea sees quiet reforms

The manager of North Korea
's Sinuiju Cosmetics Factory clenches her fists when asked about a rival plant in Pyongyang, then bumps them together. "We compete," Kim Hye-yong says firmly.
Throughout the plant, masked workers in white overalls, gloves and hairnets operate machines producing shampoos, creams, cleansers and other products.
Many are based on ginseng, a Korean root with a parsnip-like taste, with some packaging reminiscent of Western brands such as Pantene or Head and Shoulders.
"Many people must prefer products that we make," Kim Hye-yong says.
Ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
, US President Donald Trump has claimed that if North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons, it "could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the world."
Kim Jong-un has been quietly reforming the economy for several years.
The shackles of the state have been loosened to let private traders operate in informal markets, give state-owned enterprises some flexibility, and turn a blind eye to private company activities. Competition between factories, corporate diversification and vertical integration are all encouraged.
Visiting the Sinuiju factory in June, Kim Jong-un lauded its innovation and consumer appeal, according to the official KCNA news agency.
He authorized it to open outlets across the country - says manager Kim Hye-yong, 54 - a new direct channel to shoppers.
"Because we manufacture products that meet their demand, it brings consumers and manufacturers closer together," she told AFP.
The reforms' effects are most visible in Pyongyang, where the city's middle class patronize coffee shops and gyms and smartphones are increasingly common.
But commercial advertising and visible outdoor branding - such as named shop signs - remain rare, and the capital's residents are a privileged elite, unrepresentative of the country as a whole.
Overall results are mixed - the North is subject to multiple sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, and according to the South's central bank its economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2017, the most recent figures available.
Now average incomes are less than one-twentieth of the South's, according to South Korea's estimates - Pyongyang rarely publishes official statistics of its own, even for GDP growth.
Kim Jong-un declared last year that the North's nuclear weapons development was complete and its new priority was "socialist economic construction."
He devoted most of his key New Year speech to the economy, although analysts say there have been few new reforms in recent months as Pyongyang focuses on negotiations with Washington.