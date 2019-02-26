Top cardinal convicted of sex assault on children

Australian Cardinal George Pell, one of Pope Francis' closest advisors, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, becoming the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes.



An Australian jury unanimously found Pell guilty in ­December on one count of ­sexual abuse and four counts of indecent assault against two boys at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne in the 1990s.



Pell, now aged 77, was accused of cornering the boys - then aged 12 and 13 - in the cathedral's sacristy following Sunday mass and forcing them to perform a sex act on him.



The cleric, who has remained free on bail, denied all the charges and an initial trial ended with a hung jury in September, but he was convicted on retrial on December 11.



A wide-ranging suppression order from the presiding judge had prevented the media from reporting even the existence of court proceedings and the ensuing trials since May.



The order was lifted during a court hearing on Tuesday when prosecutors decided against proceeding with a second trial for separate allegations against Pell dating from the 1970s.



Of the two choirboys that Pell was found to have ­assaulted, one died in 2014 of a drug ­overdose that his family blamed on the trauma he suffered.



The second victim said in a statement issued by his lawyer Tuesday that the ongoing legal process was stressful and "not over yet."



"Like many survivors I have experienced shame, loneliness, depression and struggle," said the man, who has not been publicly identified.





