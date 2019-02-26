Chinese husbands tackle domestic violence by rethinking masculinity

○ Chinese men directed and acted in a drama reflecting masculine stereotypes and sexual abuse in society○ Sexologist Fang Gang, with his White Ribbon Volunteers Network, offers counselling services to domestic abuse victims and abusers○ Experts call for more male participation in realizing gender equality and appeal to legislators to provide enforced psychological correction to abusers

Photo: VCG

Mobilization efforts

"What do you call your penis?" asked one man on the stage of Beijing's Institute France of China last December."Birdie." "My precious." "Cock." "The thing," the other men replied in turn.And with this, The Penis Monologues opened with a raw discussion of men's understanding of the penis - a subject that remains taboo in the Chinese public sphere.The director of the play, Fang Gang, was greatly inspired by The Vagina Monologues, written by Eve Ensler."The penis has a symbolic significance in our masculinity. A man's psychology, his confusion, pressure, sexual behavior and even violence are all related to this symbol…We want to inspire people to think about whether sex is the only criterion for a man's identity," said Fang.A well-known sexologist and professor at the Beijing Forestry University, Fang is one of the most active advocates for breaking traditional Chinese stereotypical views of masculinity.But bringing about change may seem like an insurmountable task when faced with the pile of appalling domestic violence statistics in China. Around 30 percent of married women in 270 million households have suffered from domestic violence, according to figures from the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) in 2015. Every 7.4 seconds, a Chinese woman suffers a serious domestic violence attack, the ACWF added in 2016.Fang has made it his mission to mobilize more men to participate in his program.The drama was part of the 2018 annual summing up conference of the China White Ribbon Volunteers Network (CWRVN), an organization founded in 2013 that seeks to engage men in the fight to stop domestic violence.All the nine male actors are volunteers at the CWRVN, and were personally invited by Fang, but this number was far smaller than those who turned his offer down.The oldest actor in the play is 68 years old, and was one of the earliest volunteers for the White Ribbon hotline, a year-round telephone hotline (4000 110 391) that provides counselling services to those who have suffered or perpetrated abuse in families.Gao Rui (pseudonym), another actor in the play, said he cried when he read the script for the first time. "It was as if I was playing my own story. I was trapped by the distorted culture of masculinity, and tried to escape by attacking and being attacked. The play is redemption of self," he told the audience at last December's premiere.According to Fang, there are far more female CWRVN volunteers than there are males. "What concerned me the most is not men's rejection, but their indifference. They rebuffed us because they do not believe it is their business. That is disappointing, but more common," said Fang.

Actors from The Penis Monologues stand on stage at Beijing's Institute France of China on December 16, 2018. Photo: Hu Yuwei/GT

Self-reflection

Another actor, Gu Wei, portrayed his own story in the play. He used to abuse his ex-wife a lot, but changed his role from abuser to counselor with the help of the CWRVN.His violent behavior against his ex-wife resulted in the end of their marriage in April 2014.Gu began reflecting on his violent behavior after watching a documentary about domestic violence in China. "Why am I a nice guy outside the home, but a villain at home?"Images of women with bloody noses and swollen faces in the documentary made him think about his ex-wife and examine what he had done to the family. He tried to experience the physical and mental pain that his ex-wife had gone through.One of the biggest steps Gu took was to call the White Ribbon hotline. During the counselling, he learned about the influence his family had on him and decided to take measures to try and control his anger."Even now, I sometimes get angry when I argue with people, but I've learned how to control it. I'll walk outside the room and calm myself down," he said.Gu believes he inherited his tendency for domestic violence from his father, who used to beat him and his mother when he was young. Worried that his son would imitate his violent behavior in the future, he forced himself to admit his mistakes and make changes to his life.Asked whether he felt ashamed about telling his story to the public, Gu said he was unwilling to do so at first, as he saw it as a humiliating experience. However, an inquiry from a QQ user changed his mind, and he decided to push forward in his effort to get more Chinese men to participate in anti-domestic abuse work."A man who had a similar experience as me asked for help on QQ after he saw my story in the media. From that time, I realized I could make more abusers aware that their violent mentality could be changed," Gu said.On his relationship with the CWRVN, he describes Fang as the driver of the White Ribbon bus and the volunteers, including him, as the passengers. "We are heading in the right direction," Gu added.

Legal tools needed

As of the end of 2018, 3,066 volunteers had joined CWRVN and established local service stations in over 40 cities acrossthe country. Every volunteer received on average over 300 calls through the counseling hotline last year.China's first anti-domestic violence law took effect in March 1, 2016. Though the law includes mental violence, it is still far short of international practices, which also cover sexual assault and financial control.To help bring the legal process forward, the ACWF issued a notice in 2018 requiring all levels of ACWF departments to pay more attention to families that are at higher risk of domestic violence, in particular families living in poverty, those with disabilities, left-behind families and single parents.Local ACWF departments are obliged to offer immediate legal and psychological consultation for victims and families, especially those who may have suffered sexual abuse. But in the absence of a clear legal framework to punish abusers, many cases end up going nowhere.Li Hongtao, a former professor at China Women's University, has been a long-time advocate of implementing enforced psychological intervention and correction to violators on a legislative level.She also has concerns about the professionalism of most of the counselors involved in domestic violence cases in the Chinese mainland.Li believes that legislative protection and psychological counseling are the two most important protective tools for victims. But counselors' immature and inappropriate understanding of sexual relationships could make victims' situations worse."For instance, there are counselors who blame the victim for being 'blindly tolerant,' and call the victim a masochist," she cited as an example in a previous interview with Chinese media Phoenix Weekly."We urgently call for special training for psychological counselors who are involved in domestic violence cases, both for victims and perpetrators."