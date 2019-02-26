Without Huawei, Europe’s 5G rollout will hit snag

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

Nokia's prediction that a potential ban on Chinese suppliers would not delay the next-generation 5G service roll-out in European markets is incorrect. It is beyond doubt that delays will arise should Chinese companies like Huawei be kept out.The recent prediction was made by Nokia President and CEO Rajeev Suri during a Reuters interview on Monday.So far, not one major telecommunications provider in Europe or the North America has launched 5G business operations in any real sense. Companies like AT&T in the US claimed they had mapped out a 5G plan by releasing a "5G E" icon on certain phone models. But the company was immediately ridiculed by its domestic rivals for trying to deceive its customers by providing faster 4G network pockets instead of an actual 5G network.European telecommunication operators are also not as motivated to enter the 5G arena. A major reason involves 5G development, which requires billions of euros in investment resources. This is difficult for many European companies as they continue to report annual losses.Nowadays, the "Big Four" global telecom players are Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson and ZTE. Huawei and ZTE's business is facing obstacles from the US. Recently, debate has also emerged across Europe over whether or not it should follow Washington's lead on blocking Huawei.I'm not necessarily saying Ericsson and Nokia do not have the capability to construct a 5G network at some point without Huawei or ZTE, but surely it would take those companies longer and more financial resources to achieve such a goal. The reason is that 5G construction is not easy and requires joint efforts from different stakeholders. If competent corporations jump in, it will become easier for 5G construction to be realized.Out of all the companies capable of 5G construction, Huawei is the best. Huawei is already strong in 4G network deployment, which will help provide a smooth transition to the next generation 5G rollout.Huawei's production efficiency is also higher than its competitors. As far as I know, employees from Ericsson and Nokia work about 40 hours a week, while Huawei employees work 60 or even 80 hours a week. The company also offers less expensive products, usually 30 percent lower than the market average. If European markets block Huawei, they will lose a cheaper and more efficient option, something European customers don't want to see.5G needs cooperation instead of exclusion. Nowadays, cutting important links would only harm to the entire industry. For example, almost all of the world's telecom terminal equipment is produced in Asia in countries like Japan, South Korea and China.If Chinese telecom companies are forced out of the European market, friction could spread to terminal equipment cooperation between China and Europe, with Chinese manufacturers dropping orders from Europe, which would hinder 5G development across the continent.5G is also about business applications. Chinese companies have already done a lot in developing those applications, including artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and smart appliances. Almost all smart appliance-related technology development and production capabilities are in the hands of Chinese companies. If overseas governments drive Chinese technology giants out, it's doubtful they could develop those applications by themselves.At the same time, European governments would find that banning Huawei won't help local industries nor will it harm Huawei to a great extent. Even if Huawei is blocked by Europe and the US, it can still build 5G networks in Africa, South America, Southeast Asia as well as its own huge market in China.It's good to see that things are now changing in a positive way. Huawei and ZTE are still receiving orders from many international markets. The UK, Germany and New Zealand seem to be slowly changing their attitudes toward Chinese telecommunications giants.Last year, the government rolled out a negative list for overseas investment, in which it scrapped limitations on overseas capital investment in its domestic power grid construction.China will continue to open up its domestic market for overseas telecom companies. But considering the fierce competition in the domestic telecom industry, overseas companies will be cautious on entering the Chinese telecom market.The article was compiled based on an interview with Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecoms industry news site cctime.com. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn