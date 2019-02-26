Heilongjiang graphite discovery
A large graphite mine with 62 scaly graphite ore bodies and an estimated value of 100 billion yuan ($14.94 billion) has been found in Shuangyashan city, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
The exploration project took four years and cost 14.97 million yuan. An official with the Heilongjiang natural resources office said that the discovery will promote the sustainable development of the graphite industry and promote the province's transformation to a resource economy.Robust investment growth seen
China's manufacturing and property sectors are expected to maintain relatively rapid investment growth in 2019, a report from the country's economic planner forecast Tuesday.
Investment in infrastructure might still face pressure given a sharp fall in 2018 and shrinking local government financing channels, and it is likely to grow at a moderate pace, according to the National Development and Reform Commission
. The report said that mining, middle- and high-level manufacturing, tourism and catering, real estate, scientific research and technological services might be popular investment targets.