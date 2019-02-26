Qinghai SOE’s debt struggle worries investors

Photo: VCG

A Chinese state-backed borrower, which failed to make a payment on a US dollar-denominated bond on Friday, reportedly defaulted on a yuan-denominated note on Monday, fueling worry among its investors.Qinghai Provincial Investment Group Co, a state-owned aluminum producer in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, failed to make full redemption of a principal-protected note of 20 million yuan ($2.99 million) due on Monday, according to Caixin.com.Although the head of the corporation said on Tuesday that it had made the principal payment on Monday, and the investors were to receive their funds on Tuesday, investors remain nervous about the company.The default of $10.9 million on an offshore dollar bond by the Qinghai state-owned enterprise (SOE) was the first such SOE case since 1998. That case, during the Asian financial crisis, involved Guangdong International Trust & Investment Corp.Some investors had expected that the Qinghai SOE might receive support from the national State Power Investment Corp, which last month signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Qinghai government.The Qinghai group's case joined a range of defaults by Chinese companies. While some market players are watching closely to see whether the provincial government will bail out the company, analysts suggested that the case is a reminder to investors that they should shoulder more responsibility in investment decisions.The analysts said companies and financial institutions should abandon the idea of guaranteed redemptions, and they shouldn't expect government bailouts if they make bad investment choices.