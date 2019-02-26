‘Red culture’ lessons launched in Jiangxi schools, kindergartens included

Students of a primary school in Hengfeng county, East China's Jiangxi Province visit a historic revoluntionary site in the county and observe lanterns the Red Army used. Photo: VCG

Schools in East China's Jiangxi Province, from kindergartens to universities, launched lessons about red culture this past semester, to spread revolutionary culture and socialist core values to students.The red culture lesson contains a six-series textbook aimed at students in kindergarten, primary school, junior and senior high school as well as university, which is the first systematic relevant textbook in China to promote red culture, Jiangxi Daily reported on Tuesday.According to the report, the textbook was written by the National Center for Education Development Research administrated by the Ministry of Education and the education departments of Jiangxi Province.The report said that schools in Jiangxi will carry out reform of moral education courses during the nine-year period of compulsory education, establishing practice bases for revolutionary traditional education."The lesson can put moral education in the classroom and develop students' moral character, and improve their understanding of core socialist values," Chu Zhaohui, a research fellow at the National Institute of Education Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday."The textbook needs to be audited before being put into use," he added.Besides, the provincial education department organized and launched red culture themed contests, as well as show tours which display revolutionary soldiers' letters to their families and tell stories about heroes and martyrs, in order to instill an advanced revolutionary spirit and spread red culture to students.The show tour has already been held 12 times and has been seen by millions of teachers and students in Jiangxi Province, the report noted.Jiangxi Province is rich in cultural resources and carries a distinct heritage of the Chinese Revolution.The Communist Party of China members' harsh journey of founding of the New China in 1949 still exists in places like Jinggangshan, Ruijin and Nanchang.