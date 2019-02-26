Rallying Chinese A shares lure overseas investors

An individual investor follows the stock market at a bourse in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday. Photo: VCG

The strong performance of China's A-share market is inseparable from net inflows of funds through "northbound trading," or capital from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland via the stock connect programs, a sign that foreign investors are increasing their investment into the A-share market.Overseas investors have purchased Chinese stocks worth 99 billion yuan ($14.79 billion) since the start of 2019, according to a report by the Chinese version of Nikkei on Monday.Chen Li, managing director at Beijing-based Chuancai Securities Research Institute, said the capital inflow from overseas investors has brought "running water" to the current stock market, stimulating market confidence and enhancing market expectations."It will also accelerate the internationalization of China's A-share market," Chen told the Global Times on Tuesday.Foreign investors, mainly long-term institutional funds, retain a robust buying stance of A shares despite the declining market last year. "The market had bottomed out after three years' decline, dropping to half of the US stock market value, but it also turned out to be an attractive moment to enter for these foreign investors," said Yang Delong, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co.They are also adjusting their low position on the A-share market in the world's second largest economy, boosting stock market sentiment via continuous capital inflow in the long run, said Yang.According to a report released by China's investment banking firm CICC on Tuesday, foreign investors are correcting their allocation scale in China to make it match with China's economy and stock market size, which ranks second in the world.Foreign investment accounted for just 2 percent of the total value of the A-share market, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Fang Xinghai was quoted as saying in a report by caijing.com last year."The correction is in line with China's acceleration in opening up the capital market, but there is still a long way to go," read the CICC report.CICC estimates that foreign capital worth around 200 billion to 400 billion yuan would flow into the A-share market annually in the next decade.Fang projects that in 2019, net inflow would almost double last year's net inflow of 300 billion yuan of overseas capital into the A-share market.The inclusion of Chinese stocks in the MSCI benchmark indexes in June 2018 has made Chinese mainland equities more attractive to foreign buyers.In September 2018, MSCI proposed increasing the weight of large-cap Chinese A-shares in its indexes to 20 percent and the decision is scheduled to be released on Friday."Meanwhile, the stock market still needs to step up efforts to attract more foreign institutions that bet on the country's macro-economy development in a long-term view and prevent short-term speculators," said Dong Dengxin, director of the Financial Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology.Meanwhile, exposure to more global investment is leading to calls for high-quality regulation. "Full respect for the market with less administration measures and improvement of the law are all necessary to drive domestic capital markets to be more integrated to the international track," Dong told the Global Times.China has been gradually opening its financial markets to global investors since last year ranging from the banking, insurance and securities sectors to futures.The country announced in April 2018 measures to raise foreign equity caps in the banking, securities and insurance industries, allowing foreign financial institutions to take control of domestic securities brokerages up to the 51-percent ownership level.Along with China's further moves of opening up in the financial sector, the internationalization of the yuan, the Chinese currency, has been steadily bolstered.Data from SWIFT showed that as of the end of August, the yuan ranks fifth in global payment currency.Since the IMF included the yuan into its Special Drawing Rights basket in October 2016, the total amount of yuan held as official foreign exchange reserves rose from a mere $84.51 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $192.54 billion in the third quarter of 2018, according to the IMF.China's stock market has seen a stellar performance since the start of this year, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 18.74 percent.The index fell 0.67 percent to 2941.52 at Tuesday's closing while individual Chinese investors have expressed their hope on social media that the index could climb up to 3,000.The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.50 percent down at Tuesday's closing.Trading volumes at the two bourses on Tuesday, an indication of investor confidence, reached a record high since November 2015, exceeding 1.0406 trillion yuan, which was achieved in the previous trading day.Domestic individual investors, who saw investments evaporate in last year's weak stock market, are flocking into the stock exchanges. "Since last week, investors have doubled here," an employee at the Shanghai Stock Exchange told the Global Times on Tuesday.Latest data showed there were 316,100 new investors in China's securities market in the past week, up 53 percent week-on-week.An 84-year-old investor told the Global Times in the bourse he had almost regained most of his losses thanks to recent rally of the A-share market.Amid positive signals as released during the productive China-US trade talks and Chinese President Xi Jinping's calling for the development of the financial industry last Friday, China's stock market was hugely bolstered on Monday when the blue-chip CSI300 Index saw the biggest one-day gain in three years.