Top legislator deliberates work report with lawmakers

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, joined fellow lawmakers to deliberate the committee's 2018 work report at a bimonthly legislative session Tuesday.



Lawmakers agree that the 13th NPC Standing Committee has been fully performing its functions as stipulated in the Constitution and the laws, and has centered its work on establishing a system and building a country of socialist rule of law, as well as implementing the major decisions made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee.



The NPC Standing Committee has "given full play to the role of their deputies by expanding the channel for opinions from the public, highlighted its foreign exchanges and been enhancing its self-construction," according to the lawmakers.



They have agreed on submitting the work report to the upcoming second session of the 13th NPC for review. This annual NPC session is set to open on March 5.

