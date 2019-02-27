Huawei "doesn't do bad things": Chairman Guo Ping

Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping reiterated that his company does not "do bad things" when he took the stage at MWC 2019 (formerly Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on Tuesday.



Guo Ping spoke during a debate on cyber security against the backdrop of mounting pressure from the US on Western governments not to use the Chinese telecomms company's technology in the construction of their upcoming 5G networks.



5G and the ultra-high connection speeds it offers will be vital for the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), the digital economy and autonomous and connected cars.



Speaking at MWC 2019, Guo Ping sought to calm security fears. "To build a system that we all can trust, we need aligned responsibility, unified standards and clear regulations," he said.



"We can proudly say that 5G is safer than 4G. As a vendor, we don't operate carriers' networks and we don't own carrier data."



He flatly rejected claims from the US government that Huawei had broken intellectual property rules or was involved in espionage.



"What we promise is that we don't do anything bad: we don't do bad things," Guo Ping insisted.

