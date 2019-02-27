Former municipal political advisor of Beijing arrested

Li Shixiang, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, according to a decision by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).



Li also used to serve as the deputy secretary of the Committee's leading members' group of the Communist Party of China.



Li's case has been transferred to procurators for prosecution after an investigation against him by the National Supervisory Commission concluded, the SPP said in a statement Tuesday.



The case in ongoing.

