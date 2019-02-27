Trump's adviser visits Gulf states ahead of revealing Mideast peace plan

US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner is visiting the Gulf region to seek support for the US-proposed peace plan for the Middle East, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.



Accompanied by the Jason Greenblatt, US Mideast envoy, the two officials have visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will carry on their visit to Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.



Kushner and Greenblatt had talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.



"We want to get advice from them (countries in the region) on what is the best way to proceed and share with them some of the details of what we will be pursuing, especially on the economic vision for all the opportunities that exist if there is peace," Kushner said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.



"What we will propose is hopefully something that both sides can gain a lot more than they give and where both sides will have to make compromise," he added.



The final plan is expected to be uncovered after the Israeli elections in April.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to discuss any peace plan with the United States in the wake of Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017. Palestinians want the eastern part of the city as their capital for their future independent state.

