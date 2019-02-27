Former senior provincial official indicted for bribery

Zeng Zhiquan, a former senior official in south China's Guangdong Province, has been indicted for taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Tuesday.



Zeng was a former member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Guangdong Provincial Committee and former head of the provincial United Front Work Department, the SPP statement said.



His case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission and handed over to the SPP. Upon the designation of the SPP, the Fuzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate reviewed the case and filed it in the Fuzhou Municipal Intermediate People's Court, the SPP said.



Prosecutors accused Zeng of taking advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others and accepting "a huge amount of money and gifts," the statement said.



The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

