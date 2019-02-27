Kremlin says to welcome Trump-Kim meeting if it helps ease Korean Peninsula tensions

The Kremlin said Tuesday it welcomes the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un if it helps reduce tensions in the region and resolve the Korean Peninsula
's outstanding nuclear concerns.
"It is important to achieve a truly safe and predictable Korean Peninsula, corresponding to the ideals of non-proliferation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian media.
Kim and Trump are scheduled to meet on Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi, less than one year since their landmark Singapore summit last June, the first between incumbent leaders of the two countries since the Korean War in 1950-1953.
In a joint statement signed after the Singapore summit, Trump pledged to provide security guarantees to the DPRK while Kim reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Moscow believes that any step taken by Pyongyang to meet the demands of the international community "should receive some kind of reciprocal movement in response," Peskov said.
Exerting massive pressure on Pyongyang will not be effective, the spokesman added.