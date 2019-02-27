Pentagon representatives to visit Poland next week, discuss US military presence

A working group from the Pentagon is expected to be in Warsaw next week, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced on Tuesday.



Speaking to Polish state TV on Tuesday, Blaszczak suggested the Pentagon visit was connected to negotiations between Warsaw and Washington to establish a permanent US military presence in Poland.



"We are close to achieving our goal, we are discussing details," Blaszczak said.



Main Polish daily Rzeczpospolita on Monday reported that Pentagon policy chief John Rood would make an announcement about the US troop boost in Warsaw "in a few days".



Rzeczpospolita reported that the US was considering deploying command staff in Poland and planning long-term military presence, including air forces and special troops.



Poland has been lobbying for a permanent US military base in Poland, which Warsaw dubbed "Fort Trump", and even committed to covering some of its costs.



Asked to confirm the information from Rzeczpospolita, Blaszczak said on Tuesday that the two sides were "negotiating" and "discussing details".



"I am optimistic and I believe, I have this conviction, deep conviction, that this project, which is good for Poland, because it increases the defense capacity of Poland and of the entire eastern NATO flank, and is good for the United States, will be successful," Blaszczak said.

