Trump arrives in Hanoi for 2nd DPRK-US summit

US President Donald Trump arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport of Hanoi Tuesday evening for the second summit with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
After disembarking from Air Force One, Trump shook hands and talked with officials who were at the airport to greet him, before heading for his hotel.
Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday. Issues such as a roadmap for denuclearization, the lifting of sanctions and whether to issue a war-ending declaration will be the focal points at the upcoming talks.
During his stay, Trump will also meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.