China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu (C, Front) addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Venezuela at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 26, 2019. The Security Council held the open meeting on the latest events in Venezuela at the request of the United States on Tuesday. Ma Zhaoxu said that China opposes military intervention in Venezuela. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

A Chinese envoy said Tuesday that China opposes military intervention in Venezuela."China maintains that all countries should abide by the basic principles of international law and international relations, opposes foreign interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela, and opposes military intervention in Venezuela," Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the UN, said at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Venezuela."China opposes using the issue of so-called humanitarian assistance for political purposes to create disability or even turbulence inside Venezuela and in the neighboring region," he added."This serves no party's interest," the ambassador noted.The Security Council held the open meeting on the latest events in Venezuela at the request of the United States.