Chinese, Russian FMs meet on closer ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday vowed to enhance strategic communication and promote cooperation within the meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia and India (RIC).



The ministers made the remarks during their meeting on the sidelines of the 16th trilateral meeting of RIC foreign ministers in Wuzhen of east China's Zhejiang Province.



Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia, Wang said the two countries should further deepen strategic communication and make new contributions to world peace and development.



It is of great significance for China, Russia and India to enhance communication, coordinate positions and deepen cooperation for the region and the world, Wang said.



China is willing to work together with Russia and India to strive for substantial outcomes in the meeting of RIC foreign ministers, he added.



Echoing Wang's remarks, Lavrov said it was necessary for Russia and China to jointly safeguard the basic norms of multilateralism and international relations.



The 16th meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia and India will be held in Wuzhen on Wednesday.