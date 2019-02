Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L), Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the joint press conference of the 15th RIC meeting in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2017. /VCG Photo

China calls for strengthened ties among China, Russia and India, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the 16th Russia, India and China (RIC) Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Wuzhen City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday.Wang stressed that China, Russia and India, as major powers with emerging markets, should enhance communication, coordinate positions, foster closer dialogue and practical cooperation.He pointed out the important consensuses reached between the leaders of the three countries at the G20 Summit in Argentina in 2018, and expressed that China is ready to work with Russia and India to inject positive energy into the world.Speaking of bilateral relations between China and Russia, Wang noted that 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.He reiterated that China is willing to work with Russia to promote the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and make new progress in bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.Echoing Wang's remarks, Lavrov stressed that Russia will work closely with China, and strive for new progress during this year's trilateral meeting.He also pledged more active achievements on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the China-Russia relations.The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on issues related to the Korean Peninsula , Venezuela's political crisis, and Iran's nuclear deal.