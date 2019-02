Chief Engineer of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , Zhang Feng, on Tuesday called on countries worldwide to work together to maintain a fair, impartial and transparent environment for the development of the information and communications technology (ICT) industry."With sound industrial competition based on market principles and international rules, we can jointly create an enabling environment for global mobile communication industry," Zhang said.Speaking at the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC19) held in Barcelona, Zhang said that in the era of economic globalization, the 5G industry has become a closely interlinked industrial ecosystem.A diversified 5G industrial chain, Zhang said, could facilitate adequate competition, providing operators with more market options and users with better services."Network security and user privacy protection constitute the basis for industrial development, and it is our common goal to build a globally trusted 5G security system. We should give play to our complementary advantages for mutual benefits and win-win outcomes," he said.By establishing a globalized 5G industrial chain, countries could secure network infrastructure and promote the integrated development and application of ICT, so as to continuously boost world's economic growth, the engineer argued.Zhang emphasized that governments and the industry worldwide should deepen international consensus and advance multi-level international cooperation in terms of technology, standard, frequency, industry and application in the spirit of equality, cooperation and sharing."In this process, we should jointly strive to maintain a fair and transparent environment for development," he said.Zhang also said that the Chinese government has attached great importance to promoting the development and application of ICT.Following a path of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, China has actively abided by its WTO commitments by pushing forward the opening up and international cooperation of the telecom industry, which in turn contributes to the industry's sound and lasting development, he said.The Chinese government will continue opening up and cooperation, and strive to foster a favorable environment for the industrial development.Along with global mobile operators, industrial partners, and international organizations, China is committed to jointly promoting the innovative development of 5G for a better future of the global mobile communication industry, Zhang added.MWC is the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry. For this exhibition more than 2400 companies and 100,000 industrial representatives from more than 200 countries and regions attended the event.In recent years, the number of Chinese companies participating in the event has been increasing -- over 360 companies this year, accounting for 15 percent of the total. Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE, Xiaomi and OPPO have all released their 5G-related new products during MWC19.