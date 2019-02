Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (3rd R, back), also head of the organizing committee of China International Import Expo (CIIE), presides over a plenary meeting of CIIE organizing committee in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for sound preparations for the second China International Import Expo scheduled for November.Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a conference in Beijing."The success of the first expo held last year laid a solid foundation for the second one this year," Hu said. "Holding the expo is significant for China's further opening-up and all-round image."Hu called for more detailed and solid preparations, stressing that coordination needed to be enhanced to ensure the success of the expo.The second expo will be held in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10.