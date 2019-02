Photo taken on Feb. 9, 2019 shows a view of Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. The Zhongshan Station, set up on Feb. 26, 1989, was the second of four scientific research bases on the Antarctic ice sheet built by China since 1964. Today it remains a logistical transit hub for inland expedition on the icy continent. Over the past 30 years, the Zhongshan Station has grown into a modern "scientific town" in Antarctica and can provide logistical services for fixed-wing aircraft, according to the Chinese expedition team. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2019 shows a view of Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. The Zhongshan Station, set up on Feb. 26, 1989, was the second of four scientific research bases on the Antarctic ice sheet built by China since 1964. Today it remains a logistical transit hub for inland expedition on the icy continent. Over the past 30 years, the Zhongshan Station has grown into a modern "scientific town" in Antarctica and can provide logistical services for fixed-wing aircraft, according to the Chinese expedition team. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Feb. 11, 2019 shows a view of Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. The Zhongshan Station, set up on Feb. 26, 1989, was the second of four scientific research bases on the Antarctic ice sheet built by China since 1964. Today it remains a logistical transit hub for inland expedition on the icy continent. Over the past 30 years, the Zhongshan Station has grown into a modern "scientific town" in Antarctica and can provide logistical services for fixed-wing aircraft, according to the Chinese expedition team. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2019 shows a view of Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. The Zhongshan Station, set up on Feb. 26, 1989, was the second of four scientific research bases on the Antarctic ice sheet built by China since 1964. Today it remains a logistical transit hub for inland expedition on the icy continent. Over the past 30 years, the Zhongshan Station has grown into a modern "scientific town" in Antarctica and can provide logistical services for fixed-wing aircraft, according to the Chinese expedition team. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2019 shows oil tanks with painting of Peking Opera facial make-up at Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. The Zhongshan Station, set up on Feb. 26, 1989, was the second of four scientific research bases on the Antarctic ice sheet built by China since 1964. Today it remains a logistical transit hub for inland expedition on the icy continent. Over the past 30 years, the Zhongshan Station has grown into a modern "scientific town" in Antarctica and can provide logistical services for fixed-wing aircraft, according to the Chinese expedition team. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's research base Zhongshan Station in Antarctica will play a bigger role in exploring, protecting and tapping the continent's potential, Chinese researchers said as the station celebrates its 30th anniversary on Tuesday.The development of Zhongshan Station and the progress of China's scientific expedition in Antarctica are the result of several generations of polar researchers, said Hu Hongqiao, the leader of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, aboard Chinese icebreaker Xuelong on its voyage back home.The Zhongshan Station, set up on Feb. 26, 1989, was the second of four scientific research bases on the Antarctic ice sheet built by China since 1964. Today it remains a logistical transit hub for inland expedition on the icy continent.Over the past 30 years, the Zhongshan Station has grown into a modern "scientific town" in Antarctica and can provide logistical services for fixed-wing aircraft, according to the Chinese expedition team.