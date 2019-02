Delegates visit a traditional musical instruments shop in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2019. Senior diplomats from permanent missions of eight countries to the United Nations Office at Geneva visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Feb. 16 to 19 at the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Delegates visit Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2019. Senior diplomats from permanent missions of eight countries to the United Nations Office at Geneva visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Feb. 16 to 19 at the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Sam ol Ney (R), permanent representative of Cambodia to the UN Office at Geneva, talks with a student at the vocational education and training center in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2019. Senior diplomats from permanent missions of eight countries to the United Nations Office at Geneva visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Feb. 16 to 19 at the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Delegates visit a planting and farming class at the vocational education and training center in Moyu county of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2019. Senior diplomats from permanent missions of eight countries to the United Nations Office at Geneva visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Feb. 16 to 19 at the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Farukh Akhter Amil (wearing hat), permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN Office at Geneva, visits an electronics training class at the vocational education and training center in Moyu county of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2019. Senior diplomats from permanent missions of eight countries to the United Nations Office at Geneva visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Feb. 16 to 19 at the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)