People enjoy the fine weather in Haarlem, the Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2019. Haarlem saw unseasonably warm weather with temperatures up to 18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, whereas the average temperatures at this time of the year are between 6 and 8 degrees. (Xinhua/Sylvia Lederer)

Flowers blossom in Haarlem, the Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2019. Haarlem saw unseasonably warm weather with temperatures up to 18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, whereas the average temperatures at this time of the year are between 6 and 8 degrees. (Xinhua/Sylvia Lederer)