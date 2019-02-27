'Resurrection' pastor sparks mock Twitter craze in South Africa

A pastor in South Africa who claimed to have performed a resurrection has sparked a social media craze as users took to the web mockingly mimicking his miraculous powers.



A video showed a pastor laying his hands on a body dressed in a white suit and lying in a coffin which suddenly came to life and jumped to his feet.



Within hours the hashtag #ResurrectionChallenge was trending on Twitter as users posted wry images of their own dramatic "revivals."



One user pictured himself with a look of surprise sitting up in the bath under the caption "My alarm just resurrected me." Dikano Sino posted a video of a class of schoolchildren being magically reanimated by a teacher.



AFP

