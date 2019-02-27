Rise of drug-resistant superbugs ringing alarm bells in Europe as antibiotics become useless

The spread of superbugs resistant to antimicrobial drugs shows no sign of slowing in Europe, health officials said on Tuesday, making food poisoning and other infections more difficult to treat.



Data on the growth of antimicrobial resistance should "ring alarm bells" across the region, said one official.



The report "shows we are entering into a world where more and more common infections become difficult, or even sometimes impossible, to treat," Vytenis Andriukaitis said in a statement.



Drug resistance is driven by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials, which encourages bacteria to evolve to survive the medicines.



The report's findings on combined resistance were particularly worrying. "Even low proportions mean that many thousands of patients across the EU have limited treatment options for severe infections," said one scientist.



Reuters

