Learning Chinese

Chat attackcommute通勤(tōnɡ qín)A: What public transport do you take when you commute to and from work?你平时通勤都是乘坐什么交通工具啊？(nǐ pínɡshí tōnɡqín dōushì chénɡzuò shénme jiāotōnɡ ɡōnɡjù ā?)B: I usually ride the subway. Occasionally take the bus. The tickets are really cheap, but there really are too many people on them.我经常搭乘地铁,偶尔也会搭乘公交车,票价很便宜,但是人实在是太多了。(wǒ jīnɡchánɡ dāchénɡ dìtiě,ǒuěr yěhuì dāchénɡ ɡōnɡjiāochē, piàojià hěn piányi,dànshì rén shízàishì tàiduō le.)A: I'm the same as you. The weather has warmed up recently, so I've been thinking of getting a motorcycle.我和你一样。最近天气暖和了,我正在考虑要不要买一辆摩托车。(wǒ hé nǐ yīyànɡ. zuìjìnt iānqì nuǎnhé le, wǒ zhènɡzài kǎolǜ yàobùyào mǎi yīliànɡ mótuōchē.)B: That's a good idea! A motorcycle is cheaper than a car and you don't have to worry about getting stuck in traffic.这是个好主意！摩托车比汽车的价格便宜,而且也不用担心堵车。(zhè shìɡè hǎozhǔyì. mótuōchē bǐ qìchē de jiàɡé piányi, érqiě yě bùyònɡ dānxīn dǔchē.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT