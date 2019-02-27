Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Bubble tea root (1)
5 Fuzzy fruit (1)
10 A deadly sin
14 Eras
15 Uber alternative?
16 "Do ___ others ..."
17 Full of greenery
18 Lose it
19 Included on an email
20 Silas Marner ailment (2)
22 Group of notes (2)
23 Salt Lake City student
24 Nook's partner
25 Orion star
29 Gourmet's gastropods
31 Monkey in some labs (3)
33 Insta upload (3)
34 Charged particle (3)
36 Campus cadets' org.
37 Teeming (with)
39 Huffed and puffed
41 "Don't drink and drive" spot, e.g. (4)
42 Twitter spammer (4)
43 "Aha!" (4)
45 Slow on the ___
47 Faked romantic interest in
48 Cheese protein
50 Chicago Christmas
hrs.
52 Obvious (5)
53 Posthumous Jim Croce hit (5)
59 She loved Aeneas
60 Garlicky mayonnaise
61 BBQ cabbage dish
62 This, in Toledo
63 Word before "duty" or "pride"
64 Canadian gas brand
65 Tragic fate
66 Nickname of the director whose films get "interrupted" in each set of numbered entries
67 ___-a-doodle-dooDOWN
1 Soothing powder
2 Water, in Juarez
3 Musical intermission?
4 Workplace safety agcy.
5 Seattle's Sound
6 Marry secretly
7 Fast cash sources, briefly
8 Early supercomputer
9 Once owned
10 Mexican wrestling
11 Still needing comforting
12 Strict
13 Hot, spiced drink
21 Echoic female "L" name
22 Dernier ___
24 Secret stash
25 Sch. basics
26 Free Pancake Day chain
27 Becomes familiar with
28 Physical puzzle site
29 Sudden rush
30 Grafton's "___ for Noose"
32 Crimson Tide coach Nick
35 Indie singer Case
38 Stir-fry pan
40 Pale
44 Beauty superstore
46 Little songbird
48 Wrote in C or Java
49 Spanish warning word
50 Infant's woe
51 Michael of '90s tennis
53 Clock's four, rarely
54 Poli sci subj.
55 Minute part of a minute: Abbr.
56 Furthermore
57 Not fem. or neut.
58 "Return of the Jedi" furball
60 German complaint
Solution