Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/27 17:38:41

 ACROSS

  1 Bubble tea root (1)

  5 Fuzzy fruit (1)

 10 A deadly sin

 14 Eras

 15 Uber alternative?

 16 "Do ___ others ..."

 17 Full of greenery

 18 Lose it

 19 Included on an email

 20 Silas Marner ailment (2)

 22 Group of notes (2)

 23 Salt Lake City student

 24 Nook's partner

 25 Orion star

 29 Gourmet's gastropods

 31 Monkey in some labs (3)

 33 Insta upload (3)

 34 Charged particle (3)

 36 Campus cadets' org.

 37 Teeming (with)

 39 Huffed and puffed

 41 "Don't drink and drive" spot, e.g. (4)

 42 Twitter spammer (4)

 43 "Aha!" (4)

 45 Slow on the ___

 47 Faked romantic interest in

 48 Cheese protein

 50 Chicago Christmas hrs.

 52 Obvious (5)

 53 Posthumous Jim Croce hit (5)

 59 She loved Aeneas

 60 Garlicky mayonnaise

 61 BBQ cabbage dish

 62 This, in Toledo

 63 Word before "duty" or "pride"

 64 Canadian gas brand

 65 Tragic fate

 66 Nickname of the director whose films get "interrupted" in each set of numbered entries

 67 ___-a-doodle-doo

DOWN

  1 Soothing powder

  2 Water, in Juarez

  3 Musical intermission?

  4 Workplace safety agcy.

  5 Seattle's Sound

  6 Marry secretly

  7 Fast cash sources, briefly

  8 Early supercomputer

  9 Once owned

 10 Mexican wrestling

 11 Still needing comforting

 12 Strict

 13 Hot, spiced drink

 21 Echoic female "L" name

 22 Dernier ___

 24 Secret stash

 25 Sch. basics

 26 Free Pancake Day chain

 27 Becomes familiar with

 28 Physical puzzle site

 29 Sudden rush

 30 Grafton's "___ for Noose"

 32 Crimson Tide coach Nick

 35 Indie singer Case

 38 Stir-fry pan

 40 Pale

 44 Beauty superstore

 46 Little songbird

 48 Wrote in C or Java

 49 Spanish warning word

 50 Infant's woe

 51 Michael of '90s tennis

 53 Clock's four, rarely

 54 Poli sci subj.

 55 Minute part of a minute: Abbr.

 56 Furthermore

 57 Not fem. or neut.

 58 "Return of the Jedi" furball

 60 German complaint

