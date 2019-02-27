Students upset with school haircuts

A boy is not happy about getting a haircut. Photo: VCG

Teachers at a school in North China brought in barbers to cut the hair of students whose hairstyle was considered too long.No. 35 Middle School in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province requires male students to have a brush cut and female students are not allowed to grow their hair below their shoulders or have bangs below their eyebrows, the Paper reported Tuesday.The school says it told students before the spring semester started that strange clothes and long hair were banned, said the teacher.A number of students showed up for class with long hair and their teachers helped cut the boys' hair while barbers came to cut the girls' hair. The barber charged 10 yuan ($1.5) per cut.Social media posts said the school had invited apprentices from a barbershop and the predictable results made the young teens unhappy and not wanting to go to school. The school denies the barbers were apprentices.The school isn't making any money from the haircuts, the teacher told the paper.The Paper