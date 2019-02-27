Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Your sensitive intuition will turn you into a human lie detector today. No one will be able to pull the wool over your eyes, making this a great time to negotiate contracts and close deals. Conditions are right for high-earning investments. Your lucky numbers: 4, 7, 9, 11, 17.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your outgoing nature will cause you to be the center of attention today. Take advantage of this moment to show those above you that you are ready to take on more responsibilities. Things are looking up when it comes to your finances. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It's time for you to carry out a closer examination of your finances. Recent changes may mean you have to change your plan of attack when it comes to investments. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Getting involved in a cause you care about is not only a good opportunity to help others, but also a great way to expand your social circles. Misfortune may find you when it comes to electronics. It might be a good idea to back up all your important files. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



This will be a good day to head to the mall as you are sure to come across plenty of deals. However, take care to not break the bank. Stick to the facts when dealing with an emotional situation. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Someone will show interest in your work, but make sure you get things in writing if they want to work together. A handshake will do little to protect you legally if someone doesn't stick to their side of deal. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Don't be afraid to venture into unknown territory today. You will learn a lot about yourself by taking on challenges. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not let someone's lack of commitment keep you from pushing your plans forward. Although it will be more difficult going it on your own, you have what it takes to see things through to the end. Your luck is on the rise when it comes to money. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



No matter how bad things get, so long as you're still breathing you haven't lost. Your rock solid determination will be your great asset when facing overwhelming challenges. The stars will align for you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Self-discipline will be needed if you want to get ahead of the pack. Time will be of the essence, which means you may have to put your free time on hold for the time being. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Sometimes you are too nice for your own good. Do not let personal relationships blind you to the truth. Looking at things objectively will help enable you to see things clearly. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Mixing business with pleasure will be both profitable and fun! Go ahead and let your hair down a bit when dealing with others. Travel is in the stars for you and someone close to you. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



There is no need to dance to someone else's tune. The only expectations you have to live up to are your own. Go ahead and walk your own path. ✭✭✭✭

