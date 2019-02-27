Capital market boom may shore up China's competitiveness

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT
Since the beginning of February, there has been an abrupt change in investors' sentiment about stocks listed on the Chinese mainland market, the latest sign pointing to the possibility of another bull run akin to the short-lived stock market upswing that started in November 2014.
With both global and domestic factors underpinning a roaring rebound for mainland shares, it is high time to widen market access for foreign investors, paving the path for the type of long-term, sustainable bull run typically seen in the US market.
In late January, the A-share market's tone was still dreadful. Warnings were released about the 2018 results issued by a worrying number of companies listed on the mainland bourses.
Around the same time, banking veteran Yi Huiman was appointed the new boss of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
In a dramatic twist, the arrival of the Year of the Pig in the Chinese lunar calendar - traditionally regarded as a year of fortune and luck - has appeared as a harbinger of a mainland stock market boom. Now, there's no trace of market gloominess. On the contrary, the market seems to be running like mad.
Trading volumes on the country's two bourses hit 1.04 trillion yuan ($155.45 billion) on Monday, the highest since November 2015. It was also the first time in more than three years that A-share daily trading volumes had exceeded 1 trillion yuan. In a striking sign of market frenzy, out of more than 3,500 stocks, only 13 ended in negative territory, while nearly 300 stocks climbed by the 10 percent daily limit, and the securities sector as a whole rose by the 10 percent ceiling.
A CSRC risk alert issued after the market's close about margin loans made by informal lenders might have prompted mainland shares to simmer down on Tuesday. The flagship Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.67 percent on Tuesday to 2,941.52 points after the previous day's 5.6 percent surge, and some strong stocks plunged dramatically near the end of the afternoon session. Nevertheless, the fact that trading volumes continued to rise on Tuesday suggests this spectacular rebound is less likely to be just a flash in the pan.
Among the factors helping to stoke bullish sentiment are growing expectations for a trade deal between China and the US after US President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday to delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods owing to "productive" trade talks, ample liquidity in the domestic market as new yuan loans and social financing hit record levels in January, and fading hopes for a property-enabled dream of riches.
While the last bull-market run began with the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect in November 2014, the upcoming launch of a new science and technology innovation board in Shanghai later this year is said to be bringing about another bull run.
On top of that, a statement released after a group study meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee last week indicated that the capital market is set to take on unprecedented importance.
"Finance is a core competitiveness of a country, financial security is an important part of national security, and the financial system is a major fundamental system in the process of economic and social development," the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the top leadership's remarks at the meeting.
A combination of these factors has fueled investor enthusiasm for mainland shares, which were among the world's worst-performing shares in 2018.
A total of 316,100 trading accounts were added in the past week amid the A-share rally, an increase of 53 percent from the previous week, according to data from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.
That being the case, investors are left to wonder how long this run will last. The previous bull rally lasted only months before the start of a meltdown in mid-June 2015. With the equity market opening wider to foreign investment, notably foreign institutional investors, will it be different this time around?
To be honest and realistic, most investors feel a frisson of excitement just imagining the beginning of another bull run like that of 2014-15. The decade-long bull run in the US market seems simply surreal in the eyes of many Chinese investors.
After nearly 30 years of development in the modern mainland stock markets, it's now time to consider efforts to embrace a genuinely sustainable stock rally. Cutting a path for a long-term bull run will entail measures to shake off irrational volatility that will turn the market into a magnet for institutional investors from across the globe. Only in so doing will the capital market truly become the country's core competitive edge. The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cnNewspaper headline: Capital market boom may shore up competitiveness