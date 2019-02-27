Heavy traffic at god of vehicles temple

A golden statue of Xi Zhong, an artisan from the Xia Dynasty (C.2070-C.1600BC) who was said to have invented the carriage, has a wheel leaning on his left leg. Source: Pear Video

A temple honoring the god of vehicles, cheshen, was extremely popular around the Spring Festival holiday in Central China, attracting crowds of people who prayed for safe travels and good luck.A golden statue of Xi Zhong, an artisan from the Xia Dynasty (C.2070-C.1600BC) who was said to have invented the carriage, has a wheel leaning on his left leg.Piles of red silk ribbons and other offerings, including snacks and fruit were placed at his feet, according to Pear Video.Visitors burned incenses before entering the hall, then kowtowed in front of the statue. A woman who appears to be a member of the temple's staff stands on the side of the statue and gives believers a red ribbon."The god of vehicles is in the same system as the god of wealth," said the staff member."The god is in charge of all transportation tools with wheels, such as cars, trains and bikes. People pay tribute to him and pray for safe travels," she said.Some netizens were amazed by the existence of a "god of vehicles," among the huge family of gods in Chinese culture.This god is widely worshiped in Central and North China."Do people offer wine to this god?" One netizen joked on Sina Weibo."I guess Foreigners could worship Michael Schumacher then," said another netizen.Pear Video