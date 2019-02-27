Chinese kindergarten enrollment hits record low in recent four years

Two children run to a private kindergarten in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on January 24. Photo: VCG

Fewer Chinese children enrolled in kindergartens last year, while the first batch of children born after China abolished its one child policy are starting their kindergarten life. Last year, 18.64 million children enrolled in kindergartens in China, 740,400 less compared with 2017.The number of children enrolling in kindergartens increased 158,700 in 2017 due to the effect of the one child policy ending, but the number dropped to a record low since 2015, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, Chinese financial media 21jingji.com reported on Wednesday.It has also been noted that public interest kindergartens are thriving in China. Public interest kindergartens refer to public kindergartens, kindergartens run by institutions and private kindergartens for the public good, all aiming to bring convenience and quality education to children.In 2018, 182,900 public interest kindergartens were operating across the country, making up 68.57 percent of all the kindergartens in China. There are 34 million children studying in public interest kindergartens, accounting for 73.07 percent of the total number of children in kindergartens."2018's change in kindergarten enrollment reflects the development of the population structure in China. With the population growth brought by the universal two-child policy, enrollment in preschool education and compulsory education will change accordingly," Liu Changya, director of the Department of Development Planning under the Ministry of Education, told 21jingji.com.Implementing various measures to expand the supply of public interest pre-school education is one of the key tasks of the ministry in 2019.Global Times