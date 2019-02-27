China’s replica parks lose their magic as popularity of mini landmarks fades

The Window of the World in Shenzhen in February Photo: VCG

When it comes to amusement parks, China's Generation Z prefers big international attractions like Universal Studios and the fairytale magic of Disney resorts. But once upon a time, domestic tourists were enchanted by theme parks that could whisk them around the world in an afternoon with their miniature replicas of foreign landmarks.As the amusement park market has grown and more Chinese travel abroad, tourists are increasingly bored by ersatz Eiffel Towers.Often criticized for their copycat features, these "mini world" parks are waning, with some abandoned to become wastelands.From wonder to wastelandHan Jinbao, a retiree from Shanghai, visited Window of the World in Shenzhen, one of the most popular replica parks in China, for the first time with her daughter and granddaughter in November 2018.It was the first time she had seen miniature models of famed overseas landmarks like the White House and the Palace of Versailles."It was quite a novel experience for me as I have no idea how architecture looks in many foreign countries. But for my daughter and granddaughter, who often travel abroad, they weren't as attracted to the replicas as I was," she told the Global Times on Tuesday.She said the park wasn't crowded with visitors like Disneyland."Maybe it's because the park is quite large. There were some miniature buildings at the park that had no admirers except my family," she said.Han also said the novelty has worn off, and she wouldn't consider visiting the park or similar attractions elsewhere."I have already seen what those miniature buildings look like. Why should I see them again?" she said.It didn't take long for Window of the World's luster to fade.According to a 2002 report from people.com.cn, the park attracted more than 3 million visits in 1994, when it first opened, and earned a profit of 110 million yuan ($16.4 million) that year. But just three years later, annual visits to the park dropped to 2.3 million, with profits also slumping to 18 million.Window of the World's tale is a sad one, but typical of the fate of "mini world" parks in general in China.Song Ding, a research fellow at the Shenzhen-based China Development Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday that replica parks rose in China in the early 1990s, but started to decline less than 10 years later."The majority of China's miniature parks incur losses. Nowadays, there are very few companies that would consider opening new miniature parks," he said.Window of the World is luckier than most, as many similar parks have already shut down. One example is Shanghai-based Global Amusement Park, a small-scale replica park that opened in 1996 but closed four years later.One Shanghai resident familiar with the park told the Global Times on Tuesday that the park site is now desolate, and the replicas are overgrown with weeds."There's no one to straighten out this mess," he said, adding that he remembers climbing on top of the miniature buildings in the park when he was a child.New copycatsDespite the fall of replica parks, similar tourist sites have emerged in smaller cities, often drawing criticism for their "copycat" model buildings and poor design.A report in Caixin Weekly magazine on Monday featured several of these newer attractions. One is the Great Wall Studio Cultural and Creative Industrial Park, located in Shijiazhuang in North China's Hebei Province. According to the article, the park mixes replicas of the US Capitol, Beijing's Temple of Heaven, the Louvre and a distorted Sphinx.One visitor cited in the report considered the park's curious offerings a bit too crude. "It looks genuinely fake," the visitor was quoted as saying.Song said these parks can't be categorized as "serious" miniature parks. "In most cases, the cost of building those places is much lower than the cost of building a real miniature park. Their developers just want to create a sensation among locals and make money from this short-term sensation. They do not hope to operate them on a long-term basis," Song said.New attractionsSong suggested that the parks should not just rely on replica landmarks to attract visitors but should improve and diversify their offerings to generate business. "This is what the most successful theme parks in China are doing, trying to diversify income through performance or hotel revenue, rather than just ticket sales. Miniature parks should also follow their lead," he said.Some replica parks are already moving in this direction. Window of the World, for example, is investing no less than 10 million yuan each year to innovate the park's content, Song said, adding that visitors today are more attracted by the activities organized by Window of the World, like the park's beer festival or its water festival, with the famous replicas serving as background scenery.