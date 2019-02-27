World should oppose US unilateralism

Editor's Note:



Iran and the US are at loggerheads again after the administration of US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions. Can Iran survive the sanctions? What could it do to overcome the difficulties? A delegation of Global Times (GT) reporters recently visited Tehran and talked with Seyed Zia Hashemi (Hashemi), managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), on these issues.



GT: This is our first time in Iran. The country looks better than expected.



Hashemi: Iran has developed very fast in the past decades. It's a very important handicrafts producer and is famous for carpets worldwide. Iran is one of the leading countries in many fields such as oil, petrochemicals and biotechnology. It is innovating fast and is among the top 15 countries for scientific papers. Iran achieved this in the midst of harsh US sanctions.



Western media doesn't objectively report on Iran. It's the same with China. Western media's reports about China are full of prejudice and negative views. Their Iran reports could even be worse. Activities of Iranian media outlets have also been restricted. Take the US-led Warsaw Summit recently held in Poland. Iran was the top agenda, but reporters from IRNA were barred.



GT: How will the reimposition of US sanctions affect Iran's economy?



Hashemi: The US sanctions over the past few months mainly focus on preventing countries from purchasing Iranian crude oil. Under sanctions, Iranian banks have been blocked from transacting in foreign currencies. Even major powers like China cannot transfer payments to Iranian banks after buying oil from Tehran. Sanctions have also forced many Iranian shipping companies to stop business, making it difficult to transport Iranian goods to other countries. Besides, the sanctions have led to inflationary pressures.



The US is pressuring Iran's main oil importers, including China, South Korea, Japan and India, not to buy oil. Iran has no problem with oil production. The problem is that its customers are facing mounting difficulties in getting oil from Iran.



Washington is also encouraging some Iranian neighbors, such as Saudi Arabia, to increase oil production to outdo Iran in oil supply and fill the vacuum in production caused by long-term US sanctions.



GT: How will Tehran deal with the situation?



Hashemi: For decades, Iran has been under US sanctions and has abundant experience in dealing with them. We have strived and will continue to spur domestic production and manufacturing to tackle US pressures.



Based on our experience, sanctions may lead to decreasing foreign exchange reserves, prevent Iran from importing foreign products and create problems in the short run. But in the long run it will stimulate the development of Iran's domestic enterprises.



With a population of 80 million, Iran's GDP per capita reached nearly $7,000 in 2017. As many as 1.5 million vehicles are produced in Iran every year and Iranian automakers have set up branches in certain foreign countries where they can directly produce and sell cars.



GT: Some people hold that Iran under the Shah's rule was more open, more secular and more developed than it is now. They argue that after the Iranian Revolution, religion has become the leading ideology of Iran and the country has gradually become closed. How do you view this?







Hashemi: Let me show you some figures. The number of media outlets in Iran has grown from three before the revolution to more than 200 now. The IRNA, the leading media outlet during the Shah's time, was controlled by the king while most active media outlets now are private. Iran has been able to produce at least 100 movies every year and many short films, some of which are Oscar winners. Before the revolution, only a few cities had universities, but now accredited universities can be found in many cities.



In the past, Iranian people learned film-making and publishing from the West, watched Western movies and read Western books. We were culturally dependent on the West. But now we have achieved remarkable results in developing our own culture, selectively airing Chinese, South Korean, Japanese and European movies on television. Claims that Iran has become closed are biased. The truth is: Iran has gained cultural independence, instead of relying on others.



With regard to religion, Iranians as Muslims pay much attention to family values and cultural products. If foreign movies - Chinese, South Korea or American - violate Iranian and Islamic cultural values, we will certainly not welcome them.



GT: Because of US sanctions and pressure, many foreign enterprises have withdrawn from or are considering leaving the Iranian market. The European Union has encouraged their enterprises to stay. What's your take on this?



Hashemi: Quite a few companies have left Iran under US pressure. We are dissatisfied with them. China and European countries as sovereign states should adopt independent policies, encourage their enterprises to stay, and disregard US sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration and its unilateralist policies have posed a threat to the independence of states. We hope all countries could maintain their independence and resist US unilateralism.



GT: But some enterprises do face great pressure. Take Chinese tech giant Huawei. Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, has been arrested for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran.



Hashemi: Countries were doing normal business with each other, and the US abruptly intervened to tell you what to do and not to, can this be accepted? Iran hopes all countries can adopt independent policies and stand up against Washington to defy US unilateralism. We also expect our media partners to help promote Iran's social and economic development by objectively reporting on Iran.

