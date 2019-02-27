Airport says chopper carrying Nepal's tourism minister crashes, no official confirm yet

The helicopter carrying Nepal's Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Rabindra Adhikari crashed on a hill in eastern district Taplejung, the airport said on Wednesday, although government authorities are yet to confirm the accident.



Tribhuvan International Airport confirmed that the chopper with AS350 sign crashed at around 1:30 p.m. local time. The army and police officials have been mobilized for search and rescue operation.



The chopper of Air Dynasty was carrying Minister Adhikari as well as Ang Tshiring Sherpa, a prominent aviation entrepreneur, and Yubaraj Dahal, an official at Prime Minister's office, among others.



According to ministry officials, the team had gone for a feasibility study for an airstrip in Chuhandanda in Tehrathum district.

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting following the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

