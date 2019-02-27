At least 20 killed in train station fire in Egypt's capital

At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 others wounded when a fire erupted inside the main train station in the city center of Egypt's capital Cairo on Wednesday, state-run Nile TV reported.



The blaze broke out as a train crashed into the pavement, the report said.



TV photographs showed clouds of black smoke billowing from the main building in the station.



Dozens of ambulances and firefighters had rushed to the scene.



Eyewitnesses at a hospital said the corpses were completely burned.



Doctors told Xinhua that most of the wounded are of second or third degree of burn and in critical conditions.



The train movement to and from Cairo has been suspended.



Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is following the repercussions of the incident with the transport minister, according to Nile TV.

