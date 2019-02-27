Alonso to test for McLaren as ambassador

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will test McLaren's 2019 Formula One car and assist race drivers in a new ambassadorial role, the team announced Wednesday.



The Spaniard left F1 at the end of last season but attended preseason testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday.



McLaren said in a statement that Alonso would help advise compatriot Carlos Sainz and British rookie Lando Norris as well as engineers.



"He will also drive at selected tests to support the development of MCL34 and MCL35 for 2020," the team added.



Alonso is also racing at the Indianapolis 500 in May for a McLaren team and is seeking to become only the second driver after Britain's Graham Hill to win motorsport's Triple Crown.



A winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race and Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis is the final part of the triple for the 37-year-old who won his two F1 titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006.



"Fernando is part of the McLaren family," said team boss Zak Brown in a statement.



"He has set his place in the team's history and continues to write his chapter of the McLaren story, so it is entirely appropriate that we formalize his status as a McLaren



ambassador, joining another double champion, Mika Hakkinen.



"For any race team, having someone of Fernando's class on hand to provide support through his experience is of huge value."





