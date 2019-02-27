Chinese, foreign consumers show strong support to Huawei

Screenshot from a 3-minute video titled Huawei Beauty, which features about 30 children from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, dancing and singing lyrics praising Huawei. Photo: courtesy of Zhou Dan Children Music Studio

Chinese and foreign consumers are showing strong support to Huawei as the top telecom equipment maker woos the globe with the world's fastest foldable 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.In China, a 3-minute video titled Huawei Beauty, which features about 30 children from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions dancing and singing lyrics praising Huawei, went viral on the internet on Wednesday afternoon. The children all wore black pants and white T-shirts with the Chinese characters "for China" on the shirt.The lyrics include the phrases "Huawei is good, Huawei is beautiful," "Huawei wins honor for the country," "teachers taught us to love our country, we love homegrown smartphone brand Huawei" and "China's homegrown chips are the most valuable."Zhou Dan Children Music Studio, based in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, produced the video. The studio had not responded to an interview request from the Global Times as of press time.However, in a post on its WeChat account, Zhou Dan, the owner of the studio, said that the effort had been self-funded and the video production is a charity work. "We just want to express our own feelings and we do not ask anything in return.""The teachers, children and parents who participated in the making of the video are all fans of Huawei," Zhou said.The song was written by three famous Chinese songwriters including Li Yourong. Zhou added that Li's intention was to praise Huawei's "morality" and express Chinese people's concerns for Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was detained in Canada in December 2018 at the behest of the US.In a comment left under the post, a netizen said he has looked to change his phone for a long time and "finally the world-class Huawei smartphone produced by a Chinese firm has arrived.""The song will not only be sung in China, but also around the world," the netizen said.Huawei said in a post on its verified yet unofficial Weibo account Huafen Club that the video was created by some Netizens without the knowledge & participation of Huawei. “We appreciate the public care and love for Huawei,” the post said.Huawei is also an unavoidable topic at the ongoing MWC, which has attracted more than 2,000 technology companies from 200 countries and regions. The company's logo appears almost everywhere, as the badge to the conference also features a Huawei lanyard. It's even crazier when people approach Huawei's booth, which took up almost half of one of the exhibition halls. Long lines are commonly seen in front of its booth, as people wait to see the new and stylish Huawei Mate X, which has become one of the most popular gadgets at the event.The foldable 5G smartphone, which is presented like a work of art behind a display stand, attracts plenty of attention every day. The Huawei Mate X is face-to-face with its major rival Samsung's foldable phone, and attendees check out these two electronic devices like they're at the Louvre looking at the famous Mona Lisa. "It's incredible and it's so beautiful," an attendee from France said in front of the Huawei Mate X stand.