Slow IIoT progress

The progress of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is still slow in many companies, including those in China, as they are trapped in "pilot purgatory�? according to a report released at the launch ceremony of the McKinsey IIoT Hub.

The report said some 29 percent of the companies surveyed had already spent more than two years in pilot mode, 56 percent had spent one to two years, and 15 percent remained in their first year of pilot activity.

Despite China's remarkable progress in the IIoT, significant challenges remain. The biggest hurdles include getting information technology and operational technology to converge at scale.

A lack of resources, the absence of multiyear digital strategies, and a lack of top management focus and support are also hurdles ahead, the report said.