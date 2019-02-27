Unisoc launches 5G chipset at MWC

Unisoc displays the progress of its research and development into 5G commercial devices at the 16th China International IC Industry Application Expo in Shanghai on December 11, 2018. Photo: VCG

Top 5G vendors around the globe are racing to lock up a leading position in the coming 5G era with their new devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Amid this race, Unisoc, China's second-largest mobile chip producer, launched its independently developed 5G chipsets on Tuesday.Unisoc's launch of its 5G technology platform Makalu and its first 5G modem Ivy510 at the MWC shows that Unisoc has entered the first tier of global 5G vendors, including Huawei, Qualcomm, Intel and Samsung, analysts said."As a company that has dedicated itself to the research and development of core chipsets in mobile communications, Unisoc has relatively rich industrial experience to rely on, and it can design products through a process of iteration," Xiang Ligang, an analyst of China's communications industry, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Unisoc's biggest advantage in the intense competition in the emerging 5G market lies in its understanding and knowledge of the domestic market, including its competitors and general consumer behavior in China, Xiang said.Unisoc said the modem can be used in a wide range of 5G devices, including smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and it plans more products under the Ivy brand based on the Makalu platform in the near future.On the same day, US-based chip giant Intel announced that it will end its 5G technology sharing partnership with Unisoc, which was established during last year's MWC, according to a report by the Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday.Intel denied it had stopped the partnership because of political pressure from Washington, although the Nikkei cited unidentified sources as saying that recent trade tensions and economic rivalry between China and the US were a factor.Despite Intel's claim that the termination of the deal was "strictly a business decision", Intel is likely to be under pressure from Washington given the US has banned government personnel from using technology provided by Chinese companies including Huawei and ZTE, Xiang said.The end of the partnership is "a shame," but it does not necessarily mean that Unisoc can't independently develop 5G technology, Xiang said.