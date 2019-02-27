Chinese women e-shoppers urged to shun 128-yuan dresses from online searches

Women whose search results for dresses on Taobao reveal frocks priced below 128 yuan ($19) may find themselves with fewer dates if the advice in a viral social media post is taken to heart.



"Don't date a woman whose search results for a one-piece dress on Taobao are priced below 128 yuan," declared online retail industry insider Fengzhongdechangzhang, adding that the affordable items indicate the e-commerce giant has tagged the user as belonging to "the poor group" based on analysis of her online activity and big data.



Fengzhongdechangzhang made the comments in a post on China's Twitter-like Weibo that went viral Tuesday night. The topic has been viewed more than 210 million times and discussed 8,266 times as of press time.



Some netizens joked that 128-yuan dresses had become a new line for class divisions.





