Chinese fever

Themed "Dialogue for the Future: opportunities for two societies," the third Sino British Summit was held on February 21 in London. On the sidelines, Global Times (GT) London correspondent Sun Wei discussed about the current Putonghua (or Mandarin in the text) fever in UK with Katherine Carruthers (Carruthers), director of the UCL's Institute of Education (IOE) Confucius Institute for Schools, and strategic director for the UK Department for Education's Mandarin Excellence Programme(MEP).What's the current trend of learning Chinese in the UK?There are two things that are happening. One is that there's an increase in numbers which are going steadily up. The other thing which pleases me is that there's an increasing depth: schools that were teaching Mandarin just tended to teach up to maybe 14 years old, but now people are taking GCSEs (General Certificate of Secondary Education) and A level in Chinese too. So the depths of the approach is increasing.The earlier you start learning a foreign language the better, so it would be nice to do more in primary schools and we would certainly like to see that happening. There are primary schools that teach Chinese and do a lot of work on Chinese festivals and things that have knowledge of China. But the focus of getting people going to the government's Mandarin Excellence Program is in the secondary schools.

The third Sino British Summit, entitled "Dialogue for the Future: opportunities for two societies," is held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on February 21. Photo: Sun Wei/GT

What has been done to promote Chinese learning in the UK?We have the IOE Confucius schools, which started in 2006 although we built up a relationship with schools teaching Chinese before that. We had a very close relationship with Hanban (Confucius Institute Headquarters) on specifically creating a Confucius Institute here in the UK.Across England we have 45 Confucius classrooms now. We don't just help the Confucius classrooms, we support the development of teaching and learning of Chinese in any school. We've done a lot of work on trying to facilitate it and we've done it by getting the assessment right. If children are going to get very poor results in Chinese, they're not going to do it. So you need to make the assessment of the right level, then you need good teaching material which we've written and produced with Pearson Education and with academic review from Peking University. All our teachers are working together. At the IOE what we do very successfully is that we have Mandarin PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education), the qualification you need to be a teacher in this country. That means we can grow something that's really sustainable and grow local teachers.Teaching assistants from China come not only to support the development of Chinese in schools, but also go out and give Chinese clubs introductory lessons. To sustain the growth of Chinese learning, it's got to sit alongside French, German, Spanish. It's quite a system change. With the support of the Hanban teachers, you can take children out for some special speaking and writing practice, that's really helping grow Chinese language in schools.In 2016, the British government poured 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) into launching the Mandarin Excellence Programme(MEP), how is the project going?The project is quite specific: to get 5,000 school pupils in England on track to fluency in Mandarin Chinese by 2020. If people want to be on the program, they need to do four taught hours which is double of what they normally do for foreign language lessons a week, and four hours of self study from year seven, which is from the age of 11. It's a really exciting development because it's actually proving that the British can actually speak other languages if you give them enough curriculum time.I think the government is really pleased with the development. We got 64 schools on the MEP now. There are over 3,000 learners, by next year there will be 5,000. It's not something you just do for a while. You sign up for it throughout school right up to 18 or certainly right up to 16. That's like a part of education in the schools all over England, and it's really about raising aspirations. It starts feeling like China-UK cooperation has played very well into the Golden Era of China-UK relations which is really important.What's the ratio of non-native speakers in IOE's PGCE program? How is teaching Chinese as a career in the UK?On the whole, it's been about two-third native speakers and one-third non-native speakers. You're getting British people who have done Chinese like me thinking that we could make a career teaching Chinese, whereas a few years ago, it was not really a career and I couldn't find schools that would give me a full-time job. That's not the case now. My PGCE students get snapped up.It's great to grow the number if you're doing well on curriculum. It's got to stand on its feet next to other subjects and be of really good quality. So we've got to make sure our teachers are good. Now the young people who are applying to be teachers are amazing in terms of flexibility of approach and openness. That's a really positive thing.What can we conclude from the rise in numbers for learning Chinese?It's partly driven by potential future business, but when the children come into the class, they like learning the characters and are interested in the culture. Our teachers bring aspects of Chinese culture in the classroom rather than just providing a sort of functional language instruction.Learning foreign languages is about motivation. If you keep the motivation levels up by bringing cultural elements, the kids are interested. They like the flexibility, and are very good at component recognition.There has been some criticism of Confucius Institutes recently by the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission. What's your response?The report does not have much reference to UK Confucius Institutes. One thing I can say from my own personal experience is that nobody in China has ever tried to influence in any way whatsoever. We have co-created Confucius Institutes. Our Chinese partners have been great listeners and they helped facilitate and made it possible for us to do our job. What we want to do is just give the Chinese a bit of push to try and change the system. Confucius Institutes grow quickly as they always listen to the needs of individuals. I have only had an extremely positive relationship with Hanban and they have been extremely supportive.